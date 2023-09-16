Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: First glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja out in Mumbai | Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Friday, unveiled the first glimpse of the idol for devotees of Lord Ganesh. This year, the 10-day festival will be observed from September 19 to September 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and the most popular mandals in the metropolis attracting around one crore devotees including filmstars and politicians following which tight arrangements have been made.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934. Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with great devotion, following all sixteen rituals known as the Shodashopachara Puja. Alongside these rituals, the chanting of Puranik Mantras also takes place. These sixteen steps encompass various aspects of worship.

Idol makers in the city have been working around the clock ahead of the 10-day mega festival, which begins on September 19. However, Mumbaikars are a bit picky about their 'Bappa'. While some buy idols from the same shop for more than 10 years, others like their Ganesha to be made as per their specifications.

Sunil Panchal, who owns an idol shop in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai, says he makes idols for 300 customers every year.

"I have customers who have been coming to me year after year. Some want their idol to be modeled after the Lalbaugcha Raja, Dagdusheth Ganpati, or in the Titwala 'baithak' style. These three types of idols get sold the most," Panchal told PTI.

"There are people who come on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi or just a day before the festival to book idols, we have a stock saved for them as well," Panchal added.

On the other hand, Rajesh Peddi has been selling idols at his workshop in Lalbagh for the last 10 years and has fixed customers who have been coming to him for five years or more.

"I have fixed customers, some take the same model of Bappa home, like Lalbaghcha Raja, every year, while some want variety," he said.