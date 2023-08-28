Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know date, time, significance of Vinayaka Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi starts on September 19th, celebrates Lord Ganesha, and culminates with the Ganesha Visarjan on September 28th.

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is referred to as Ganesh Chaturdashi or Vinayak Chaturdashi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is set to commence on September 19.

This occasion is widely observed across India, this Hindu festival, also known as Ganesh Utsav, is particularly celebrated with great enthusiasm in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The Ganesh Utsav festival, which spans a duration of ten days, will culminate with the

Ganesha Visarjanon Thursday, September 28.

This occasion is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Lord Ganesh goes by several names, including Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha's birth transpired during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, typically falling in the months of August-September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi timing As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturdashi 2023 is set to commence on Monday, September 18, at 12:39 PM, and will conclude at 8:43 PM on Tuesday, September 19. Additionally, if one considers the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat, it will initiate at 11:01 AM and extend until 01:28 PM, encompassing a duration of 2 hours and 27 minutes. To steer clear of sighting the Moon a day prior to Ganesha Chaturthi, it is recommended to avoid Moon sighting from 09:45 AM to 08:44 PM.

Sanskrit Shlok for Ganesh Chaturthi Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah

Ekdantaye Vidmahe Vakratundaye, Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

Om Vakratund Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kurumaydev Sarv Karyeshu Sarvada

Ganpati Visarjan This marks the final ceremonial act wherein the Ganesha idol is submerged in water. During this immersion procession, the air resonates with the chant, "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya" (Hail Lord Ganpati, come quickly next year). Noteworthy to mention, the Ganpati Visarjan is observed with immense fervour both in Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra.