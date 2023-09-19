The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in Maharashtra with idols of Lord Ganesh being installed in homes and pandals.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced in Maharashtra with great enthusiasm, as homes and pandals across the state welcomed idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity and wisdom on September 19, reported PTI.

Household Ganesh idols were installed on Monday night or early Tuesday morning with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Markets were flooded with devotees buying flowers, puja items, sweets, and decorations. Political figures, as well as film and television personalities, also extended a warm welcome to Lord Ganesh in their homes.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival commenced in Pune with customary grandeur, featuring prominent Ganesh mandals leading grand processions to welcome the deity. Traditional Dhol-Tasha drum troupes accompanied these morning processions. Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal at King's Circle, renowned for its opulent decorations, is celebrating its 69th year with an idol adorned in 66.5 kilograms of gold ornaments, over 295 kilograms of silver, and other precious items. As part of security measures, facial recognition cameras have been installed for the first time, according to a Mandal spokesperson.

Security arrangement In Mumbai, over 13,750 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during Ganesh festivities, including 11,726 constables, 2,024 officers ranging from sub-inspector to assistant commissioner, and 15 deputy commissioners. Traffic police have issued notifications to facilitate smooth vehicle flow in the city, including restrictions on heavy vehicles on specific days.

Mandal spokesperson said, "a large number of people are expected to be on the streets visiting pandals etc. The police is fully geared up to tackle any law and order issue."

"There will be a ban on operation of private buses and heavy vehicles in South Mumbai on September 21, 24, 26 and 29. Between September 19 and 29, all types of heavy vehicles are allowed to operate between midnight and 7.00 am, except September 21, 24, 26 and 29 in South Mumbai," the official stated. " Moreover, on September 20, 23 and 25, there will be complete restrictions for private buses and all types of heavy vehicles to enter and ply on roads from 11 am to 1 pm, except South Mumbai.

On immersion day, a higher police presence will be maintained on the ground, with detailed manpower arrangements in progress.

