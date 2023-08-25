Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Railways to run 312 special train services for devotees. Check details here1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Indian Railways to run 312 special trains for Ganapati festival, with Central Railways operating 257 trains.
With the upcoming festive season in September, the Indian Railways has announced special train services for Ganapati devotees this year. The Central and the Western Railways combined will be running 312 special trains. Of these 312 trains, Central Railways will be running 257 trains while the Western Railways will be running 55 special trains.
The release further gave number of last year and said in 2022, the Central Railway operated 294 special trains during the Ganpati festival.
“The Central Railway management expresses its gratitude to the passengers for their trust and support in choosing our services. We remain committed to providing safe, comfortable, and convenient travel experiences to all our esteemed passengers," it said.
Earlier in June, Central Railway had said that it would run 156 Ganpati Special trains in view of the Ganpati festival in September 2023, the bookings for which had opened on June 27. However, it is not known if the 156 Ganpati special are part of the current 257 special trains of the Central Railway.