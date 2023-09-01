comScore
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: When will Ganesh Utsav start and end this year?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: When will Ganesh Utsav start and end this year?

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:14 PM IST Livemint

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, will begin on September 19 and end on September 28, 2023.

Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 8, 2023:A village hamrapur Pen artist giving finishing touches to Hindu God Ganpati idols ahead Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Pen in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)Premium
Ganesh Chaturthi, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha is set to commence from September 19 this year. Lord Ganesh is a revered deity who has been associated with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Lord Ganesha is known by various names including Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka.

When will Ganesh Utsav begin and end in 2023? 

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha's birth transpired during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, typically falling in the months of August-September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 while the Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 28, 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi timing

As per the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturdashi 2023 is set to commence on Monday, September 18, at 12:39 PM, and will conclude at 8:43 PM on Tuesday, September 19. Additionally, if one considers the Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat, it will initiate at 11:01 AM and extend until 01:28 PM, encompassing a duration of 2 hours and 27 minutes. To steer clear of sighting the Moon a day prior to Ganesha Chaturthi, it is recommended to avoid Moon sighting from 09:45 AM to 08:44 PM.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: 

People welcome Ganpatti Bappa by installing Lord Ganesha idols in their homes on the first day of the festival. Devotees decorate and worship the elephant-headed God and then bid adieu to him by immersing the idols in water after three, five, or ten days.

Ganesh Chaturthi history: 

The celebration of the festival in a grand way dates back to the time of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the festival was reincarnated by Bal Gangadhar Tilak to unite the people and bridge the gap of casteism among them. He set up the first and oldest Mandal, Kesha Keshavi Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Girgaum in 1893. To instil the spirit of nationalism, he also began the tradition of installing Lord Ganesha Idol during the festival. People believe that he was the first person to install a large clay idol of Lord Ganesh in a public place and started the 10-day long affair.

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 03:14 PM IST
