Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: When will Ganesh Utsav start and end this year?

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, will begin on September 19 and end on September 28, 2023.
Ganesh Chaturthi, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha is set to commence from September 19 this year. Lord Ganesh is a revered deity who has been associated with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Lord Ganesha is known by various names including Gajanana, Dhoomraketu, Ekdanta, Vakrtunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka.