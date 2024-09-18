Anant Ambani joins ‘visarjan’ of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Girgaon Chowpatty | Watch

Anant Ambani participated in the immersion of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Girgaon Chowpatty. Maharashtra officials attended the Ganapati processions, while the BMC set up 204 artificial ponds to protect natural water bodies during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which celebrates Lord Ganesha.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Anant Ambani participated in 'visarjan' of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty. (Photo: PTI)
Anant Ambani participated in ’visarjan’ of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty. (Photo: PTI)

Anant Ambani, non-executive director of Reliance Industries, participated in the 'visarjan' of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

 

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, was founded in 1934. The Lord Ganesh idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the 'Pushpavrushti' (flower shower) during the Ganapati processions at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Also Read: Harsh Goenka flags ‘unequal treatment’ at Lalbagucha Raja as commoners struggle amid VIP photo ops | Video

Shinde noted that the joy among women in the state has increased due to his government's Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides eligible women with 1,500 per month.

Immersion activities took place at artificial ponds as well as at various beaches, including Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aksa. To protect natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 204 artificial ponds.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on September 7 and culminated on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, this celebration honors Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: From clay to chocolate, eco-friendly Ganesha idols find a home

Devotees both in India and around the world pay tribute to Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Homes and pandals are richly decorated, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with lively processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the intricately adorned pandals.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAnant Ambani joins ‘visarjan’ of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Girgaon Chowpatty | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    212.45
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    4.7 (2.26%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.20
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:29 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    588.20
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    53.2 (9.94%)

    Torrent Power

    1,950.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    170.05 (9.55%)

    HEG

    2,295.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    183.5 (8.69%)

    Concord Biotech

    2,250.00
    03:21 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    169.8 (8.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue