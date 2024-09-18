Anant Ambani participated in the immersion of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Girgaon Chowpatty. Maharashtra officials attended the Ganapati processions, while the BMC set up 204 artificial ponds to protect natural water bodies during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which celebrates Lord Ganesha.

Anant Ambani, non-executive director of Reliance Industries, participated in the 'visarjan' of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty.

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, was founded in 1934. The Lord Ganesh idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the 'Pushpavrushti' (flower shower) during the Ganapati processions at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Shinde noted that the joy among women in the state has increased due to his government's Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides eligible women with ₹1,500 per month.

Immersion activities took place at artificial ponds as well as at various beaches, including Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aksa. To protect natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 204 artificial ponds.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on September 7 and culminated on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, this celebration honors Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees both in India and around the world pay tribute to Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Homes and pandals are richly decorated, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with lively processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the intricately adorned pandals.