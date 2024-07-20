Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Eighteen trips have also been planned between CST and Ratnagiri. “These trains will leave CST at 11:30 am and reach Ratnagiri at 8 pm, and the return trip will start from Ratnagiri at 4:30 am and reach CST at 11:30 am,” an official said.

The Central Railway started running 202 special trains ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) Swapnil Dhanraj Nila said these special trains will start operations on September 1 and the bookings for these trains will commence tomorrow, July 21." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nila further informed that 18 trips have been planned from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Sawantwadi. This train will leave CST at 12:30 am and will reach Sawantwadi on the second day at 12 pm.

Eighteen trips have also been planned between CST and Ratnagiri. "These trains will leave CST at 11:30 am and reach Ratnagiri at 8 pm, and the return trip will start from Ratnagiri at 4:30 am and reach CST at 11:30 am," he said.

The CPRO said one special train will run from Diva to Chiplun on special demand. The train will start its journey from Diva at 7:15 am and will reach Chiplun at 2 pm. On the return journey, the train will start from Chiplun at 3:30 pm. These trains will run from September 1 till September 18.

There are a few trains which will run on specific days, especially those running from Lokmanya Tilak terminus to Udala. It will run only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Watch the video below for more details:

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to pay milk producers in Maharashtra ₹5 per litre for milk export and ₹30 per kg for milk powder export. Another decision it took was to approve ‘Anandacha shidha’ package for ration card holders for ₹100 ahead of the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day celebration to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, the festivities and their rituals will commence on Friday, September 6, at 03:01 pm and conclude at 05:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Indian Express reported. Lord Ganesha is worshipped with great devotion, following all sixteen rituals known as the Shodashopachara Puja.

