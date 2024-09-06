Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Heartfelt wishes for joy, prosperity, and success; check here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, a major Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees worship his idol for ten days, with regional variations. The festival involves decorations, prayers, and culminates in idol immersion, emphasizing joy, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Mumbai, India – Sep 05, 2024: First look of Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli) Ganesha idol at Lalbaug, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Sept 05, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – Sep 05, 2024: First look of Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli) Ganesha idol at Lalbaug, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Sept 05, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, will be celebrated on September 7, marking the beginning of the ten-day-long festival.

The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known for his wisdom and isrevered as the remover of obstacles. During the ten-day festival, devotees bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha and worship him, though some celebrate for just five or three days.

Also Read: First look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi | Video

The festival's significance varies across regions, but it is universally associated with the joyous birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated with immense fervour, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The festival involves vibrant decorations, prayers, and cultural activities, culminating in the immersion of the idol in water.

Here are the wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:

Wishing you a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bring happiness, prosperity, and success to your life.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with joy and peace.

On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with wisdom and strength.

May the Lord of wisdom and prosperity, Ganesha, bless you with a bright and successful future. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha guide you through all the challenges and lead you to success.

Moreover, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival will begin on Saturday, September 7. The Ganesh Visarjan will be held on Tuesday, September 17. The Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurrat will begin from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Is it on 6th or 7th September? Find out all the details here

According to Puranas, the fourth day of the month in Hindu calendar Saka Samwat, is known as Chaturthi, the day when devotees worship and observe fast for lord Ganesha. It is believed that Ganesha was born on the Chaturthi of bright night of Bhadra (August-September).

On the 10th day of the festival, devotees carry Ganesha idol accompanied by singing and dancing to immerse it in water. The procession is known as Visarjana.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGanesh Chaturthi 2024: Heartfelt wishes for joy, prosperity, and success; check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.000.00
      Chennai
      73,291.000.00
      Delhi
      73,363.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue