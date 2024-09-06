Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, a major Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees worship his idol for ten days, with regional variations. The festival involves decorations, prayers, and culminates in idol immersion, emphasizing joy, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, will be celebrated on September 7, marking the beginning of the ten-day-long festival.

The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is known for his wisdom and isrevered as the remover of obstacles. During the ten-day festival, devotees bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha and worship him, though some celebrate for just five or three days.

The festival's significance varies across regions, but it is universally associated with the joyous birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated with immense fervour, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The festival involves vibrant decorations, prayers, and cultural activities, culminating in the immersion of the idol in water.

Here are the wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Wishing you a joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bring happiness, prosperity, and success to your life.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with joy and peace.

On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with wisdom and strength.

May the Lord of wisdom and prosperity, Ganesha, bless you with a bright and successful future. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha guide you through all the challenges and lead you to success.

Moreover, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. This year, the festival will begin on Saturday, September 7. The Ganesh Visarjan will be held on Tuesday, September 17. The Ganesh Chaturthi puja muhurrat will begin from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm.

According to Puranas, the fourth day of the month in Hindu calendar Saka Samwat, is known as Chaturthi, the day when devotees worship and observe fast for lord Ganesha. It is believed that Ganesha was born on the Chaturthi of bright night of Bhadra (August-September).