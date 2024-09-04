Indian Railways will run nearly 304 special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, including 56 by Western Central Railway. The festival runs from September 7 to 16, with key routes from Mumbai to Konkan. Additional trains have been announced to accommodate increased passenger traffic.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Special trains: To deal with the sudden surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festival season, Indian Railways is operating nearly 304 special trains. Western Central Railway will also operate 56 more festive special trains to cover passenger traffic at key destinations.

Out of these trains, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run seven special trains in September. Lakhs of people travel to their native places in Konkan from Mumbai every year during the auspicious ten-day festival. Ganesh Utsav 2024 is set to begin from September 7 and will last till September 16.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 special trains-- Complete list Here is the full list of Ganesh Utsav special trains set to be operated for devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2024.

1) Train no. 09001 / 09002 Mumbai Central - Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special Train on Special Fare Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central - Thokur Special train will run on a weekly basis. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 12:00 hrs on Tuesdays i.e. 03/09/2024, 10/09/2024 & 17/09/2024. Train will arrive Thokur at 08:50 hrs on the next day.

The Train No. 09002 Thokur - Mumbai Central (Weekly) Special will depart from from Thokur at 11.00 hrs on Wednesdays i.e. 04/09/2024, 11/09/2024 & 18/09/2024. Train and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07:05 hrs on the next day.

The train will halt at key locations of the state and areas nearby Mumbai, including Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor (H), etc.

The train will have twenty coaches, including two third AC category, twelve of sleeper category, four coaches for general category and 2 SLR.

Train no. 09009 / 09010 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central (6 days a week) Special The train No. 09009 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road will operate six days in a week. The special fare will leave from Mumbai Central at 12:00 hrs on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 02/09/2024 to 16/09/2024. Train will reach Sawantwadi Road at 02:30 hrs on the next day.

Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central (6 days a week) Special on Special Fare will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 04.50 hrs on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday from 03/09/2024 to 17/09/2024. Train will arrive Mumbai Central at 20:10 hrs on the same day.

The train will halt at key stations related including Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Chipkun, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, etc.

Other Ganesh Chaturthi special trains in Mumbai division Recently, the Mumbai Division of the Central Railway released the list of additional 26 trains that will be operated inside the Mumbai division during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganpati Special trains operated by Mumbai Division of Central Railway