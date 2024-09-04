Delhi will host Lalbaugcha Raja for the Ganesh Mahotsav in Burari. With a capacity of 500,000, the event features cultural programs, food stalls, and an eco-friendly replica of the Mumbai Ganesha idol.

Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, aka Lalbagh kay Raja, is all set to come to Delhi to make the Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganesh Mahotsav an extraordinary feat for the devotees of national capital.

This renowned statue of Ganesha from Mumbai first came to Delhi in 2015.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday unveiled the details of the event.

Tiwari is a member of the organizing committee.

Inviting the people of Delhi NCR for the darshan of Lalbagh ka Raja, Tiwari said, “People from across the country travel to Mumbai to have darshan of Lalbagh ka Raja. Since 2015, we've also brought the Lalbagh ka Raja to Delhi."

The grand Ganesh Mahotsav will take place between 7-16 September, at the DDA Ground, near Sanat Nirankari Samagam, Burari.

Tiwari said the pandal, covering 600,000 square feet, will feature a wooden flooring and can accommodate approximately 500,000 people.

“It will include dedicated sections for discourses by Baba Bageshwar Ji and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj, as well as cultural programmes and musical performances in the evening," he said.

Rakesh Bindal, Chairman of the Lalbagh ka Raja Trust, added that the pandal will feature a giant adventure wheel and various attractions.

"It is expected to draw between 100,000 and 500,000 devotees. Attendees can enjoy cultural programmes, musical performances, and a wide range of food stalls offering regional dishes," he said.

Notably, the Ganesh statue will be a precise replica of the Mumbai idol, created at the original site. This eco-friendly statue is designed for immersion in a specially constructed pit at the event location.

Preparations for the festival are underway with idol makers crafting eco-friendly statues of Lord Ganesh, markets alive with festive excitement, and sculptors adding the final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesha.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi this year? Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is honored for his wisdom and is revered as the remover of obstacles. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

According to the Drikpanchang website, the Ganesh Chaturthi tithi begins on 6 September at 3 pm, therefore, there is confusion on when the festival will start.