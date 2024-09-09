Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja | Watch video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah prayed to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja(PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also spotted at the pandal.

A video released by ANI shows the minister and his wife offering vermillion on the feet of Lord Ganesha. The couple also offered a bunch of coconuts, and a pink garland for the idol.

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav receives more than ₹48 lakh in donations on Day 1

Keep checking here for more updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGanesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja | Watch video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    279.30
    01:45 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -4.35 (-1.53%)

    Tata Steel

    149.10
    01:44 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.15 (-1.42%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    295.60
    01:45 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -13.3 (-4.31%)

    State Bank Of India

    777.10
    01:44 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -5.5 (-0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,029.90
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78 (8.19%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,162.75
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    55.1 (4.97%)

    Doms Industries

    2,761.40
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    130.4 (4.96%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,200.70
    01:36 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    51.15 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue