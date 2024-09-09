Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja | Watch video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also spotted at the pandal.
A video released by ANI shows the minister and his wife offering vermillion on the feet of Lord Ganesha. The couple also offered a bunch of coconuts, and a pink garland for the idol.
