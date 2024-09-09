Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja | Watch video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja | Watch video

Livemint

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah prayed to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MH CM Eknath Shinde visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also spotted at the pandal.

A video released by ANI shows the minister and his wife offering vermillion on the feet of Lord Ganesha. The couple also offered a bunch of coconuts, and a pink garland for the idol.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.