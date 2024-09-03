Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival that honours Lord Ganesha, deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.
The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in 2024 will blend devotion, cultural richness, and vibrant festivities, celebrating Lord Ganesha’s presence in the hearts of millions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the 10-day festivities:
The festival begins with the installation of Ganesh idols in homes, public places, and temples. Devotees perform the “pranapratishtha” ritual, inviting the deity’s spirit into the idol.
Also Read: Ganpati special buses for Konkan: MSRTC to operate 5,000 extra services from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; check details
Traditional prayers, known as “Ganpati Puja,” are conducted, accompanied by the chanting of hymns and offering of sweets like modaks, which are believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite.
These days are dedicated to devotional singing and cultural performances. Local communities and temples organize bhajans (devotional songs), dance performances, and cultural programs to celebrate Lord Ganesha. The atmosphere is filled with joyous music and dance, and many places also conduct various competitions and events.
Community gatherings and processions have become more prominent. These days feature elaborate decorations and themed events in public pandals (temporary structures).
The festive spirit is reflected in street decorations, lights, and vibrant processions where devotees carry Ganesh idols to different locations, often accompanied by music, dance, and firecrackers.
A special puja (worship) is performed on the sixth day, known as “Raja Ganpati.” Devotees offer special prayers and rituals to seek blessings for prosperity and success. The preparation of grand offerings and community feasts marks this day.
The focus shifts towards preparing for the grand immersion procession. Families and communities begin making arrangements for the final procession, which involves taking the Ganesh idol to a water body for immersion, symbolizing the deity’s return to his divine abode. These days are marked by increased excitement and preparations.
Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this day, the grand procession for immersion takes place. Devotees gather to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with great reverence, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya.” The immersion of the Ganesh idols is accompanied by traditional music, dance, and celebration.
After the immersion, there are various post-festival rituals and clean-up activities. Many communities and families conduct a small puja to thank Lord Ganesha for his blessings.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a religious event and a significant cultural celebration showcasing India’s rich heritage. The festival is characterized by:
Art and Craft: The creation of Ganesh idols involves intricate artistry and craftsmanship.
Cuisine: Special sweets and dishes like modaks and puran poli are prepared.
Community Spirit: The festival promotes community bonding and collective celebration.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess