Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 66 kg gold, 335 kg silver & ₹703 cr insurance cover— Inside Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal preparations

The GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai has increased its insurance coverage for this year’s Ganpati celebrations to ₹703.27 crore, up from ₹474 crore in 2025, organisers said on Sunday. They said the coverage reflects their focus on devotees’ safety.

Advertisement

The five-day festivities will feature a Ganesh idol decorated with over 66 kg of gold and around 335 kg of silver ornaments, according to the organisers, according to PTI.

Although the celebrations at the mandal will continue for five days, the 10-day Ganpati festival across Mumbai is scheduled to commence on September 14.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? ⌵ Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 marks the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth, revered as the remover of obstacles, and features various festivities including prayers, cultural programs, and the installation of Ganesha idols. 2 Why has the GSB Seva Mandal increased its insurance coverage for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? ⌵ The GSB Seva Mandal has increased its insurance coverage to ₹703.27 crore focusing on the safety and security of devotees during the celebrations. 3 How will GSB Seva Mandal celebrate Ganeshotsav 2026? ⌵ The GSB Seva Mandal will celebrate Ganeshotsav 2026 by hosting a five-day festival featuring a grand Ganesh idol decorated with 66 kg of gold and 335 kg of silver, along with various prayers and the distribution of food to over 40,000 people daily. 4 What are the main dates for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 celebrations? ⌵ The main celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will commence on September 14, with the first glimpse of the idol revealed on September 12 during the 'Virat Darshan' ceremony. 5 What measures are being taken for security during Ganeshotsav 2026 in Mumbai? ⌵ Mumbai Police have implemented a multi-layered security plan for Ganeshotsav 2026, deploying over 14,000 personnel, including specialized units to ensure safety during the festival and idol immersion day.

The GSB Seva Mandal, one of Mumbai’s wealthiest Ganesh mandals, hosts its annual celebrations at King’s Circle, drawing thousands of devotees.

The GSB Seva Mandal will hold its 72nd Ganeshotsav from September 14 to 18, with the first glimpse of the idol scheduled to be revealed during the ‘Virat Darshan’ ceremony at 8 pm on September 12.

"This year we have taken Ganeshotsav insurance cover of ₹703.27 crore. Being a responsible mandal, it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of every devotee," its spokesperson Amit Pai said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to the organisers, the Maha Ganpati idol has been made using eco-friendly materials. The idol’s gold and silver decorations, along with precious stones, are typically contributed by devotees and sevadars, or volunteers.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 10 AI photo prompts for men and women

The mandal also plans to provide food under its ‘annadaan seva’ initiative to over 40,000 people each day. Over the five-day celebrations, the organisers expect prasad to be distributed among more than two lakh devotees.

The celebrations will include various prayers and religious rituals conducted in accordance with Vedic traditions and scriptures, the mandal said.

As part of its efforts to make the festivities more sustainable, the mandal has also switched from printed receipts to digital ones to minimise paper consumption and waste.

Mumbai Police deploys multi-tier security for Ganeshotsav Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Sunday put in place a multi-layered security plan across the city to ensure safe and peaceful Ganeshotsav 2026 celebrations.

Advertisement

The force has deployed 7 Additional Commissioners of Police, 37 Deputy Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners, 2,650 officers and 14,150 policemen for security during the festival.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi: Outfit ideas for a fashionably fabulous festive season

Additional arrangements include SRPF platoons, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Riot Control Teams and Home Guards at key locations, as per ANI. Special security measures have also been planned for Ganesh idol immersion day, with additional personnel being deployed for the occasion.

Also Read | Pune admin revokes liquor ban order during Ganesh festival after HC slams move

The police urged citizens to remain cautious in crowded areas and cooperate with security personnel. They also advised people to immediately inform the police if they spot any unattended or suspicious object. For urgent assistance, citizens can contact the police helpline at 100 or 112, it said.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look unveiled The first look of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, drawing attention to one of the city’s most revered Lord Ganesh idols and a key highlight of the annual festivities.

Advertisement

Lalbaugcha Raja has become more than just an idol, representing Mumbai’s collective faith, artistic tradition and festive spirit. Every year, millions of devotees visit the pandal for darshan, making the idol’s unveiling one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of Ganeshotsav.

The majestic idol is depicted seated on a throne, with a serene, benevolent and affectionate expression.

The unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look is among the most-awaited events in Mumbai each year as the city prepares for its grand Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festivities include installing Ganesha idols at homes and public pandals, offering prayers and organising cultural programmes, before concluding with the immersion of the idols.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X