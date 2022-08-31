Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations allowed at Hubballi Idgah: Karnataka HC2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 05:47 AM IST
Karnataka HC upheld Dharwad municipal commissioner's order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Hubballi Idgah maidan.
The Karnataka High Court, in a late-night hearing on August 30, upheld a Dharwad municipal commissioner's decision to permit the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be staged at the Hubballi Idgah maidan. Anjuman-e-Islam merely held a 999-year lease on the property at a rent of Rs. 1 per year, according to Justice Ashok S. Kinagi's ruling. The property actually belonged to the Dharwad municipality.