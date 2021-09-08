Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival.
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Livemint

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital,

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

Permission will also not be granted for any procession.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

