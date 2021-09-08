2 min read.Updated: 08 Sep 2021, 01:19 PM ISTLivemint
Ganesh Chaturthi: The BMC has banned physical darshan for devotees at the public Ganpati pandals and appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity
Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi: In the wake of a rise in the number of new coronavirus infections and fear of a third wave, the Mumbai civic body has issued fresh guidelines for the Ganpati festival starting tomorrow. The BMC has banned physical darshan for devotees at the public Ganpati mandals and appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity.
BMC issues fresh guidelines ahead of Ganpati festival
Ban on physical darshan for devotees at public mandals as well as imposed restrictions on the number of participants in processions during the celebrations.
For bringing the idols of the deity and during their immersion, there will not be more than 10 people in the processions of public mandals and not more than five for the household Ganpatis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the guidelines issued on Tuesday.
Also, the 10 participants should have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose," the guidelnes said.
"All devotees should wear masks and observe social distancing.
Ganpati festival in Covid containment zones in Mumbai
The mandals falling in COVID-19 containment zones will have to make arrangements for the immersion of the Ganpati idols in the mandal premises or postpone it. If a house/building is declared a containment zone, the rules for it should be followed during the festival, the BMC said.