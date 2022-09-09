Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai police deploys adequate personnel for idol immersion

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival starting on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Bhadrapada to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesh. Devotees believe during this time Lord Ganesha along with his mother Goddess Parvati visits the earth and showers his blessings on the people. In Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India, lakhs of devotees converge on pandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh and people worship Lord Ganesh in their homes, temples and pandals