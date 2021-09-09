In the view of Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai Police on Thursday issued an order putting a ban on darshan of Ganapati idols in pandals on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, news agency ANI reported.

Police on Thursday also suggested that the organizers to arrange digital darshan for the devotees.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had suggested earlier that only 10 people, preferably fully vaccinated, should accompany the idol for immersion. "The third wave is not coming. It is already here," Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar told reporters earlier this week.

She had urged Mumbaikars to follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa' (My house, My lord Ganesha) and celebrate the festival at home.

Pednekar said, "Being the Mumbai Mayor, I am going to follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa'. I will not go anywhere nor will I bring anyone near my lord. This is important to curb the third wave in the state."

Mumbai reported 530 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, the highest since mid-July this year, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. With this the city's cumulative total stands at 7,47,608, and the active tally at 3,895.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.

"It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and the darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," said a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry.

Before the coronavirus outbreak hit the city, thousands of people thronged the streets to pray to towering idols of Ganesha, which are placed at almost every street corner by local organisations and politicians, and on the last day of the festival, to immerse those idols in the sea.

As the festival season gets under way in India, several states are preparing for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.