Ganesha Chaturthi: Types of Ganpati idols and their impacts

Lord Ganesha idols or photos are often kept in homes or places of work for prosperity and good luck, and to protect the people from evil energies. In the Hindu religion, Lord Ganesha is worshipped before the start of every puja.

However, buying of Ganesha idol and placing it in the right direction as per the Vastu Shastra can be much more beneficial.

According to Hindu mythology, there are different forms of Lord Ganesha which represent different meanings such as Bal Ganesha -- child-like form, Taruṇa Ganapati -- youthful form, Bhakti Ganesha -- devotee form, Veera Ganapati -- valiant Ganpati, Shakti Ganapati -- the powerful form, Dvija Ganapati -- Ganpati who is born twice, and many more.

As the Ganesha festival is nearing, people can find several types of Ganesha ideols and photos in markets. This year, Ganesha Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

According to the Vastu Shastra, the north, the north-east and the west are the best directions to keep Lord Ganesha idols or photos at home or in places of work.

Among the three directions the north is the best direction as Lord Shiva, the father of Ganesha, lives in this direction. Hence, Ganesha idols and photos should face the north direction. Placing of the Ganesha idol in the south direction is not considered as right. In Hindu religion, the north direction is considered as the place of God and not the south.

Type of Ganesha idol and its impact – Silver Ganesha – Fame

Brass Ganesha -- Prosperity and joy

Copper Ganesha – To bring luck for couples planning to start families

Wood Ganesha -- Good health and long life Crystal Ganesha – Removal of Vastu dosha

Turmeric idol— To bring good luck

Cow dung Ganesha -- Attracts good fortune and good vibes and eradicates sorrow

Ganesha idol of mango, peepal and neem – Positive energy and good luck

It is advisable to consult a Vastu expert for buying and placing of Lord Ganesha idols ot photos at home or place of work.