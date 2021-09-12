As the Ganesh festival begins in the country, the makers of pandals have come out with innovative and eco-friendly decorations to raise awareness.

One such pandal was seen in Hyderabad which has installed an eco-friendly Ganesha idol on the top of Covid-19 vaccine vials.

Sachin Chandan, president of Future Foundation Society, who helped in creating the idol, said he wanted to motivate people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, therefore he decided to install Lord Ganesha's idol on top of the vaccine vials.

Chandan said he has been installing Ganesh idols every year for the last 25 years.

In the pandal, Lord Ganesha was seen standing on the top of the vial of Covaxin, and the two rats were seen on top of Covishield and Sputnik vaccines vials.

View Full Image Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad

View Full Image Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad

"From the 12 years, we are focusing on creating eco-friendly idols. And this time, we came up with the idea of promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive via this idol. Here, Ganesh deity is standing on three vaccines with two rats holding the vaccine box. The idol promotes registration on the Co-WIN portal for the drive," Chandan said.

"We are giving a social message through the Ganesh idols that vaccines are safe and everybody should get vaccinated," he added.

On the other hand, a 40-feet tall Lord Ganesha idol was installed at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Saturday. This year Khairatabad Ganesha received an offering of a massive laddu weighing 1,100 kg.

Raju Ganapati, Utsav Organiser, said they have installed 'Panchmukhi' Ganesha idol this year said 150 artisans worked for two months to make the structure.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performed the first pooja of the idol followed by Union Minister Kishan Reddy and other leaders.

Offered inaugural puja to the 40-ft tallest Ganesha idol at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal in #Hyderabad.#VinayagarChaturthi #VinayakaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/W8Jopk44Xj — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) September 10, 2021

View Full Image Bada Ganesh pandal at Khairtabad in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, an artist from Gujarat's Surat district has crafted a Ganesha idol on the shell, pearl, and other objects. Pawan Sharma, the artist said he made 13 miniature Ganesha idols on different objects. The smallest idol of 0.5mm is on a lead pencil.

Gujarat: Surat-based miniature artist has crafted a Ganesha idol on shell, pearl & other objects



"I wanted to do something unique so I made 13 miniature Ganesha idols on different objects. The smallest idol of 0.5mm is on lead pencil," said Pawan Sharma (11.09)#GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7r9ljemSaj — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten-day festival, began on September 10 with enthusiasm and vigour across the country amid COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.