Sachin Chandan, president of Future Foundation Society, who helped in creating the idol, said he wanted to motivate people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, therefore he decided to install Lord Ganesha's idol on top of the vaccine vials.
Chandan said he has been installing Ganesh idols every year for the last 25 years.
In the pandal, Lord Ganesha was seen standing on the top of the vial of Covaxin, and the two rats were seen on top of Covishield and Sputnik vaccines vials.
"From the 12 years, we are focusing on creating eco-friendly idols. And this time, we came up with the idea of promoting the COVID-19 vaccination drive via this idol. Here, Ganesh deity is standing on three vaccines with two rats holding the vaccine box. The idol promotes registration on the Co-WIN portal for the drive," Chandan said.
Meanwhile, an artist from Gujarat's Surat district has crafted a Ganesha idol on the shell, pearl, and other objects. Pawan Sharma, the artist said he made 13 miniature Ganesha idols on different objects. The smallest idol of 0.5mm is on a lead pencil.
Gujarat: Surat-based miniature artist has crafted a Ganesha idol on shell, pearl & other objects
Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten-day festival, began on September 10 with enthusiasm and vigour across the country amid COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri
