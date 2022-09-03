Ganesh Utsav: Guided pandal tours for senior citizens introduced by Maha tourism

Till now, a total of 1,600 senior citizens have registered themselves for Ganesh pandal tours in these four cities. "We have coordinated with traffic, police and other government departments for smooth operations of all our tours, especially the one for senior citizens. This is the first time that we have arranged a tour for senior citizens during Ganeshotsav. I am glad that they are enjoying this experience as we have been receiving tremendous appreciation from them," Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

