Ganesh Utsav: Guided pandal tours for senior citizens introduced by Maha tourism

The Maharashtra tourism department has organised guided tours of popular pandals for people over 60 years of age in four major cities, including Mumbai, during the ongoing Ganesh festival.
Maharashtra Tourism, along with the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, has organised guided tours of Ganesh pandals (temporary structures housing idols of the deity) for senior citizens on September 2, 5 and 7, according to a statement.
Till now, a total of 1,600 senior citizens have registered themselves for Ganesh pandal tours in these four cities. "We have coordinated with traffic, police and other government departments for smooth operations of all our tours, especially the one for senior citizens. This is the first time that we have arranged a tour for senior citizens during Ganeshotsav. I am glad that they are enjoying this experience as we have been receiving tremendous appreciation from them," Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.
The Maharashtra tourism department is also offering guided tours of Ganpati pandals for travellers around Mumbai and Pune till September 9. The tour cost in Mumbai will be ₹850 each for Indians and ₹1,600 for foreigners, whereas the tour in Pune is priced at ₹350 and ₹550 for Indians and foreigners, respectively.
The tours will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. “I’d like to take this opportunity to reach out to maximum people and appeal to them to take an experience of visiting the Ganpati pandals of Mumbai and Pune. We have deployed certified tour guides to give them the best possible experience by sharing all the information about the pandals," DoT (Department of Tourism) Director Milind Borikar added.
The Mumbai traffic police has given a rule precluding passage of heavy vehicles from 11 am to 1 am on sure days one month from now on the event of Ganpati visarajan.
Mumbaikars are enjoying Ganpati festivities from August 31 without coronavirus-induced restrictions for the first time since 2020. While almost all restrictions had been lifted in Maharashtra since April 2, the Eknath Shinde government last month announced that Ganpati festivities in the state would be held like pre-COVID times.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav is a festival commemorating the birth of god Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis (idols) privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals (temporary stages).
