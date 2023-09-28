Ganesh Visarjan: Devotees begin Lalbaugcha Raja immersion with dance and music in Mumbai | See Images
Ganeshotsav celebrated in India with fervour. Mumbai police deploy 19,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion processions. Traffic restrictions in place.
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Many Ganesh mandals in Mumbai on Thursday started the processions to immerse the lord Ganesha idols as the ten-day festival comes to an end today, September 28. Crowds gathered at various places in the city to catch a glimpse and bid adieu to their favorite deity with dance, music, and prayers.