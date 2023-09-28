Ganpati Bappa Morya! Many Ganesh mandals in Mumbai on Thursday started the processions to immerse the lord Ganesha idols as the ten-day festival comes to an end today, September 28. Crowds gathered at various places in the city to catch a glimpse and bid adieu to their favorite deity with dance, music, and prayers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival, which began with 'Ganesh Chaturthi' on September 19, is set to conclude on the 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Thursday with the immersion of idols in the Arabian Sea and other water bodies here.

In Mumbai's Lalbaug area, famous for celebrating the festival with grandeur, the procession of idols of Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully mandals started with chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' (come soon next year Lord).

People watch a procession before the immersion (visarjan) of the Lord Ganeshas idol during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI)

The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, which attracts maximum number of devotees during the 10-day festival, started at around 11.30 am.

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes of Ganesh idols to bid farewell to the deity with heartfelt prayers and witness the vibrant processions being taken out with music, dance and sprinkling of 'gulal' (vermillion powder).

Mumbai Police also deployed more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival.

Mumbai: People watch devotees celebrate in a �Ganesh Visarjan� procession for immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesha during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has posted 1,337 lifeguards, including 1,035 at 69 natural water bodies and 302 at around 200 artificial ponds, and arranged 53 motorboats at natural water bodies, an official said on Wednesday.

Police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police, and other senior officers, the official said.

In addition, 35 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and Home Guards will remain present at important locations in the city, he said.

Mumbai: People watch devotees celebrate in a �Ganesh Visarjan� procession for immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesha during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI)

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued specific traffic restrictions and plans to ensure a smooth traffic flow during Anant Chaturdashi.

As per the official statement, in the central area, specifically on Dr Annie Besant Marg in Worli, traffic heading southbound is restricted, converting the entire stretch into one-way traffic.

Likewise, on NM Joshi Marg, the section of traffic going from Shingte Master Chowk to Bharatmata Junction is blocked before the arrival of the Raja of Lalbaugh on BA Road, which runs northbound near Bharatmata Junction.

Mumbai: Devotees shower colours on the idol of Lord Ganesha as it is being moved through a narrow lane during a procession before the immersion (visarjan) of the idol during 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festivities, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (PTI)

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great fervour across various states in India. While some perform Visarjan after 1.5, 3, 5, or 7 days, the final day of the festival holds special significance as it is believed to mark Lord Ganesha's return to his heavenly abode.

Before bidding farewell, blessings are sought by applying akshat and dahi on Lord Ganesha's hands. Lord Ganesha is taken to every corner of the house for good luck and grace. A red cloth is tied around Lord Ganesha's idol, with coconut, jaggery, and grains placed within. This meal is believed to be for Lord Ganesha during his journey back home.

Water is sprinkled on the person performing the puja for Ganapati Visarjan. While leaving the house for Visarjan, a coconut is offered to Ganpati Bappa and broken in one go. The coconut is immersed along with Lord Ganesha.

