On the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat is prohibited in Bengaluru.

In an order, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner said, "On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited."

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.