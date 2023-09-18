Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Ganesha Chaturthi 2023: slaughtering of animals, sale of meat is prohibited in Bengaluru

Ganesha Chaturthi 2023: slaughtering of animals, sale of meat is prohibited in Bengaluru

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Slaughter and sale of meat prohibited in Bengaluru on Ganesha Chaturthi.

Slaughter and sale of meat prohibited in Bengaluru on Ganesha Chaturthi.

On the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat is prohibited in Bengaluru.

In an order, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner said, "On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited."

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the God of New Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

(More details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.