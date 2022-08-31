Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC, Mumbai Police warn mandals of 13 'unsafe' bridges, check list1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
The Mumbai Police appointed a naik-level officer with every mandal who will be present during the Ganpati processions.
The 10-day long Ganeshotsav began in Maharashtra on 31 August. Citing the mass and busy procession in coming days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on 31 August 13 bridges as unsafe and marked them for reconstruction at a later date.
The municipal body requested citizens to be careful while crossing these unsafe bridges. Also, it asked the ciizens to be to obey rules when going ahead with the immersion processions.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police appointed a naik-level officer with every mandal who will be present during the Ganpati procession. He or she will be in touch with the mandal's office bearers.
1) Ghatkopar railway overbridge
2) Curry Road bridge
3) Chinchpokli bridge
4) Byculla railway overbridge
5) Marine Lines railway overbriddge
6) Sandhurst Road bridge
7) French bridge -- between Grant Road and Charni Road
8) Kennedy Bridge
9) Galkland Road bridge -- between Grant Road and Mumbai Central
10) Bellasis bridge
11) Mahalaxmi bridge
12) Carol bridge in Prabhadevi
13) Tilak bridge in Dadar
Reports say that Curry Road bridge, Chinchpokli bridge and Mandlik bridge near Byculla are unfit to carry over 16 tonnes of weight at a time.
To reach Girgaum Chowpatty, the immersion processions from Chembur, Lalbaug and Parel, including the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, pass over Chinchpokli bridge. While, Ganesh Gully mandal, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Tejookaya Ganpati, Cotton Greencha Raja and Nare park Ganesh Mandal also take the same route.
