The recent death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed may spur gang wars in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the police his henchmen may now fight for control of the former MP's ‘illegal empire worth several hundred crores’.

The possibility gains additional credence as the slain gangsters sons are not in any position to run his illegal operations. His son Asad was killed in an encounter two days before his demise while his oldest children - Umar and Ali are lodged in prison. Meanwhile his youngest children - both minors - are presently in a government facility.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction earlier this month. The incident took place while the police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing police records there are more than 135 known members in his gang - IS-227. Officials are now keeping on eye on members who are currently out on bail and have been inactive for some time. The police are also nabbing as many of the gang members as possible for the various crimes committed by them.

Officials suggested that the members also have a tendence to turn against each other and change tactics as per the situation. Reportedly many members become active when conditions are favourable and lay low during crackdowns.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court is currently hearing a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. The court directed has the UP government to submit a status report on steps taken after the incident.

On Friday the apex court had questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why Ahmed and his brother were paraded before media while being taken to hospital for a medical checkup in police custody.

"How did they know? We have seen it on TV. Why were they not taken to the ambulance right from the entry gate of the hospital? Why were they paraded?" a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta asked.

(With inputs from agencies)