Gang wars in UP's Prayagraj? Here's what police said after Atiq Ahmed's death2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college.
The recent death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed may spur gang wars in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to the police his henchmen may now fight for control of the former MP's ‘illegal empire worth several hundred crores’.
