Ganga Expressway: Meerut to Prayagraj in under 5 hours. Five things to know

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath want govt officials to start work on the ₹36,410-crore Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Allahabad by next year.

After Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways, reviewing the preparations for the construction, Adityanath has directed the departments concerned to work in "mission mode" to start the greenfield project.

In a statement, Adityanath said the foundation stone of the 594-km-long six-lane expressway, expandable to eight-lane, would be laid in June 2021 and 90 per cent of the land acquisition should be completed by then.

An estimated ₹9,255 crore will be spent towards acquisition, while ₹22,145 crore will go to civil works. The highway will pass through twelve districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Allahabad, according to the statement.

Adityanath has asked to set up industrial areas in all these districts, saying the infrastructure development had been one of the top priorities of his government.

For the funding, the state government has received some foreign proposals also, besides offers from banks. All options are in the process of being examined, the statement added.

