Home / News / India /  Ganga Expressway: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in UP today. 5 things to know

Ganga Expressway: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in UP today. 5 things to know

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. Representative image:
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Livemint

The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over 36,200 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 pm on Saturday. The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said on December 16.

Ganga Expressway: Five things to know

Over 36,200 crore

The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over 36,200 crore.

Ganga Expressway coverage

Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Longest in UP

Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.

Benefits to multiple sectors

The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.

Completion date

The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024. 

