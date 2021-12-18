Ganga Expressway: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in UP today. 5 things to know

Ganga Expressway: PM Modi to lay foundation stone in UP today. 5 things to know1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 pm on Saturday. The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said on December 16.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh at around 1 pm on Saturday. The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said on December 16.
Ganga Expressway: Five things to know
Ganga Expressway: Five things to know
Over ₹36,200 crore
Over ₹36,200 crore
The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore.
The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over ₹36,200 crore.
Ganga Expressway coverage
Ganga Expressway coverage
Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
Longest in UP
Longest in UP
Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.
Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. A 3.5-kilometre long air-strip for assisting emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes will also be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. An industrial corridor is also proposed to be built along the expressway.
Benefits to multiple sectors
Benefits to multiple sectors
The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
The expressway will also give a fillip to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism etc. It will provide a big boost to the socio-economic development of the region.
Completion date
Completion date
The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.
The Ganga Expressway was approved on November 26, 2020. This expressway will be completed by 2024.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!