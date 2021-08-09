Bihar's capital city Patna is all set to get its own version of Mumbai’s famous Marine Drive. The 5.50km-long Digha-AN Sinha Institute stretch of the ambitious Ganga Pathway is all set to be opened next year according to a report published in Hindustan Times.

The 'Ganga pathway' is part of ₹3,390 crore project which is coming up on the southern bank of river Ganga to minimise traffic on the congested Ashok Rajpath.

Project highlight

The total length of project: 20.50km

The total cost of project: ₹3,390 crore

Foundation laid for the project: 2013

Type of construction: 6.5km at-grade/14km elevated

Stretch to be opened first: 5.50km Digha-AN Sinha institute

Project deadline: June 2023

“Most of the construction on this stretch is being done at grade level, while a short span of it is on elevated structure," additional chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena said efforts were on to open the Digha-AN Sinha institute stretch, which connects with Ashok Rajpath through a bridge, by March next year, adding that fund issues have also been resolved as the state Cabinet gave its nod for taking ₹2,000 crore as loan from Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The RCD has arranged rest of the project cost from the state government’s resources, Meena said after a Cabinet meeting, which cleared the department’s proposal at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday last.

The Ganga Path has been designed as a high speed corridor with excellent riding conditions and provision of allied facilities in addition to planned riverfront development activities and the project will have world class facilities like noise barriers and fencing, street lighting, pedestrian facilities, landscaping and tree plantation, and traffic and medical aid posts among others.

