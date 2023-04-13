Ganga Pushkaralu festival: Special trains to operate between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 05:49 AM IST
- Indian Railways announced the schedule of special trains to travel from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi. MP GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned that his timely intervention led to the sanction of special trains on the route
Indian Railways will operate special trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during Ganga Pushkaralu and during the summer season. "After special efforts by MP GVL Narasimha Rao and intervention with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Board today announced special trains to be operated between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi during Ganga Pushkaralu and during the summer season," the press release from Railway Board said.
