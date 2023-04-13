"Special trains for Ganga Pushkaralu from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi will depart on April 19 and April 26. Trains will return on April 20 and April 27 respectively. Trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return special trains will also operate for 5 days in May and four days in June due to the rush in the summer season. Thus, 11 pairs of special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and return," the official statement said.