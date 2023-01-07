India's cruise tourist industry, with the significant expansion of waterways, is prepared to set out on a magnificent new voyage. World's longest river cruise from Varanasi on River Ganga to Dibrugarh on River Brahmaputra will start on January 10. The 2,300-kilometre-long world's longest river cruise would sail from Bangladesh to Dibrugarh.

The cruise had been promoted since 2018 and was supposed to be launched in 2020. However, the project got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

In 50 days, the luxury boat will travel 3,200 kilometres along 27 river systems in India, including the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly, Brahmaputra, and West Coast Canal.

The World's Longest River Cruise from Varanasi on River Ganga to Dibrugarh on River Brahmaputra.



🚢Boarding : 10th Jan and will reach Dibrugarh on 1st Mar.



🛳️The cruise goes via : Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka,

“This will be a unique cruise in the world and a reflection of growing cruise tourism in India. I request the people of West Bengal to take the benefit of this," Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier made a statement while announcing many projects for West Bengal via video conference.

The Ganga Vilas Cruise, which departed from the coast of Kolkata on December 22 with 32 Swiss visitors on board, will arrive in Varanasi on January 6, according to an Uttar Pradesh government spokeswoman. The capacity of Ganga Vilas, according to the official website, is 80 passengers. The yacht is a luxurious river cruiser with 18 suites and all necessary amenities.

There will be a lavish restaurant, spa, and sundeck on the ship as well. There are a few buffet counters with Continental and Indian cuisine in its 40-seat restaurant on the Main Deck. According to officials, the Upper Deck's outdoor setting includes a bar with Real Teak Steamer Chairs and coffee tables that are sufficient to provide passengers with a one-of-a-kind cruise experience.

There are 18 elegantly decorated suites on the ship. It was constructed with a distinctive style and a futuristic outlook. Ganga Vilas pioneers the boutique experiences on the river by fusing traditional and contemporary conveniences with minimalistic decor. The apartments feature tranquil interiors with chosen colour schemes.

According to representatives of the UP tourism agency, these are equipped with a variety of facilities like a bathroom with a shower, convertible beds, a French balcony, an LED TV, a safe, smoke alarms, life vests and sprinklers.

Ganga Vilas Ticket price

It is unclear how much the ticket price of the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi on River Ganga to Dibrugarh is. However, to get an idea, the fare price of the “Incredible Benaras" package by the same company, Antara, starts from ₹1,12,000. The four-day journey takes place between Varanasi and Kaithi.

Kashif Siddiqui, Director Sales and Strategic Marketing India of Antara Luxury River Cruise, has spoken exclusively to Livemint and revealed why there is hardly any information regarding the ticket price of this historic cruise. The fact is that all the tickets have been sold for the next couple of years to Swiss tourists, who have paid a whopping ₹38 lakh for each suite. It’s worth noting that the prices are at least 1.5 years old since it is from the time when the company closed the deal.