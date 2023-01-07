Ticket price of Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise, will blow your mind3 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Ganga Vilas is a luxurious river cruiser with 18 suites and all necessary amenities.
Ganga Vilas is a luxurious river cruiser with 18 suites and all necessary amenities.
India's cruise tourist industry, with the significant expansion of waterways, is prepared to set out on a magnificent new voyage. World's longest river cruise from Varanasi on River Ganga to Dibrugarh on River Brahmaputra will start on January 10. The 2,300-kilometre-long world's longest river cruise would sail from Bangladesh to Dibrugarh.