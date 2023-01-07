Ticket price of Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise, will blow your mind

Kashif Siddiqui, Director Sales and Strategic Marketing India of Antara Luxury River Cruise, has spoken exclusively to Livemint and revealed why there is hardly any information regarding the ticket price of this historic cruise. The fact is that all the tickets have been sold for the next couple of years to Swiss tourists, who have paid a whopping ₹38 lakh for each suite. It’s worth noting that the prices are at least 1.5 years old since it is from the time when the company closed the deal.