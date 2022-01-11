Gangasagar Mela: Here's list of condition imposed by Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court has imposed a couple of conditions for pilgrims who wish to attend the 9-day long Gangasagar Mela which occurs every year in West Bengal during Makar Sankranti. The Calcutta High Court has made it mandatory that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to visit the Gangasagar Mela. People need to carry the Covid-19 vaccination certification for entry. Besides, those having negative RT-PCR reports with 72 hours will also be permitted to enter the religious event. The High Court said that two-member committee has been constituted to monitor adherence to Covid-19 protocols during the Gangasagar Mela.

