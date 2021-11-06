With the onset of winter, the doors of Gangotri Dham had been shut for devotees from Friday morning. Meanwhile, Kedarnath Dham and Yamunotri Dham doors are likely to be closed from today.

Badrinath Dham will close on November 20.

The shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

Gangotri Mandir Samiti co-secretary Rajesh Semwal said, as quoted by news agency PTI, the temple gates were closed at 11.45 am. The idol of Goddess Ganga was then taken on a palanquin decked with flowers for Mukhba village, her winter abode, he said.

Over 32,948 pilgrims visited Gangotri this season after the temple was opened for devotees in September amid Covid restrictions.

Last month, a member from the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board said, as reported by news agency ANI, the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut on November 5 and that of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Yamunotri Dham on November 6 while the Shri Badrinath Dham will be shut on November 20.

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," board member Dr Harish Gaur had informed.

There will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit at Kedarnath in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday, said, there will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years.

PM Modi said, “This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. There will be an unprecedented boost to connectivity in the region in the coming years and migration of people from the hills would stop. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years."

The Prime Minister said that the work on the Chardham road project, connecting with the Chardham highways is going at a fast pace.

"The work has started so that devotees can come here to Kedarnath ji through cable car in future. There is also the holy Hemkund Sahib Ji nearby. Work is going on to build a ropeway to make the darshan in Hemkund Sahib ji easy," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the new development projects will enhance the journey of devotees with improved amenities and safety measures to ensure that we are prepared for future calamities.

(With inputs from agencies)

