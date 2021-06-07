OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gangotri Highway blocked due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.

It is blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway blocking it.

The highway was similarly blocked on May 29 after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

