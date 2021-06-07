Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gangotri Highway blocked due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Gangotri Highway blocked due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Premium
It is blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Livemint

The highway was similarly blocked on May 29 after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It is blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway blocking it.

The highway was similarly blocked on May 29 after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!