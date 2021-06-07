Gangotri Highway blocked due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Gangotri Highway blocked due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
The highway was similarly blocked on May 29 after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.
The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a massive landslide on Monday.
It is blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.
Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway blocking it.
