Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand is closed vehicular traffic due to a landslide near Helugad in Uttarkashi district, said Border Road Organisation (BRO). The Gangotri national highway was blocked by mounds of landslide rubble.

The water level of river Ganga at Gangotri rose significantly due to heavy rainfall and as parts of a mountain near the Gangotri Dham fell in the river, said the district administration on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall, the water level of the Bean river on Rishikesh-Cheela road also rose that led to the loss of communication with the 80 villages located in the vicinity of the river.

More details awaited

