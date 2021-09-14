The Gangotri highway (NH-94) was closed for vehicular traffic from near Sukhi Top area due to landslide amid the incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday after a large portion of it was breached following heavy rains due to which it got blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.

“Border Roads Organisation is working to reopen the highway," said Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Rishikesh-Gangotri national highway was opened for light vehicular traffic 28 August, a day after a portion of it caved in near Fakot in Tehri district.

"NH-94 has been opened for light vehicles only after being repaired near Fakot. However, it will take a couple of days to restore it fully," Acting Chief Engineer of the Border Roads Organisation's project Shivalik Puneet Jain said.

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway (NH-94) was closed for vehicular traffic from Narendra Nagar to Chamba on Friday after a large portion of it was breached following heavy rains in Fakot and it got blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.

Meanwhile, the Kharar-Shimla National Highway number 205 was blocked due to a landslide at Ghandal in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, a Disaster Management official said. The vehicular movement on NH 205 has been disrupted due to the landslide near Judicial Academy, Ghandal, Himachal’s Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. The traffic has been diverted to the Ghanahtti-Nalhatti-Kali Hatti route, he added.

