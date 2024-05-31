Gangotri Highway accident: Several feared trapped under rubble after landslide hits NH 108 | Watch
Gangotri National Highway Accident: Several people were feared trapped after a few vehicles passing on the Gangotri National Highway were hit by falling rocks near National Highway 108 (NH 108) in Gangotri, Uttarakhand, earlier Friday
Gangotri National Highway Accident: Several people were feared trapped after a few vehicles passing on the Gangotri National Highway were hit by falling rocks near National Highway 108 (NH 108) in Gangotri, Uttarakhand, earlier Friday, news agency PTI reported.