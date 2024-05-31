Gangotri National Highway Accident: Several people were feared trapped after a few vehicles passing on the Gangotri National Highway were hit by falling rocks near National Highway 108 (NH 108) in Gangotri, Uttarakhand, earlier Friday

The incident occurred near Dabrani on the Char Dham Yatra route after large stones tumbled down the hill slopes, hitting several cars and other vehicles.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Uttarakhand Police posted in Hindi that after receiving information about the incident, state police, SDRF, and NDRF teams reached the spot, and a rescue operation was underway. Vehicles have been stopped for security reasons and will be released after the route is completely safe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on May 27, ANI reported that the Uttarakhand Government has implemented comprehensive measures, including traffic and transport enhancements and managing frequent landslides in the region to ensure a safer and more convenient Char Dham Yatra.

Earlier on May 27, ANI reported that the Uttarakhand Government has implemented comprehensive measures, including traffic and transport enhancements and managing frequent landslides in the region to ensure a safer and more convenient Char Dham Yatra.

The top priority was disaster management of frequent landslides in the region. JCB machines and other heavy equipment were put on standby 24/7, and a dedicated team was placed to monitor high-risk areas to respond rapidly and minimize disruptions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Rishikesh and conducted a thorough site inspection of the Chardham arrangements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the inspection, he held a meeting with the officials and directed them to further strengthen the essential basic facilities including drinking water, food, sanitation and health arrangements.

Dhami said, "Our government is working on the ground for a smooth, safe, and convenient Chardham Yatra for the devotees coming to Uttarakhand from different areas."

The Chief Minister also took stock of all the facilities in the resting place, health centre and travel control room built for the convenience of the devotees. During this, he directed the concerned officials to work in mutual coordination for a systematic journey.

The Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10 this year, encompasses the sacred Hindu pilgrimage circuit of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

