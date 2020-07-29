Gangotri Temple to remain closed till 15th August for devotees due to COVID19 pandemic situation. Gangotri Temple administration also added that entry for devotees will be blocked 2 kms away.

"We've decided to keep Gangotri Dham and adjoining areas completely closed, and entry for devotees will be blocked 2kms away," said Suresh Semwal, President, Gangotri Temple Samiti.

A spate of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has brought normal life to a standstill. Many roads in Garhwal and Kumaun regions have been closed by the state authorities to avoid any sort of untoward incidents.

The state government has closed Yamunotri road near Paligad, Badrinath road near Lambagad Peepalkoti Tangdi and Pagalnala in Chamoli and Munsyari road in Pithoragarh.

Also, some of the villages, for instance, Mori village, located on the bank of Tons river, was submerged in water due to heavy rains and overflowing of the river.

The state rescue teams are also facing hurdles to reach the disaster-prone areas as the roads in some of the areas are damaged due to rains.

