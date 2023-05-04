Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP STF1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with UP STF on Thursday.
Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday evening. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched a crackdown on all sorts of mafias and gangsters in the state. The development also comes mere weeks after the UP police gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad during an encounter.
