Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP STF
Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday evening. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched a crackdown on all sorts of mafias and gangsters in the state. The development also comes mere weeks after the UP police gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad during an encounter.

 

Further details are awaited.

