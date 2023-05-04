Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP STF

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday evening. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched a crackdown on all sorts of mafias and gangsters in the state. The development also comes mere weeks after the UP police gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad during an encounter.

