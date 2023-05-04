Hello User
Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP STF

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP STF

1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
UP police personnel stand guard at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow on Saturday. | Representational image

Gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with UP STF on Thursday.

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday evening. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has launched a crackdown on all sorts of mafias and gangsters in the state. The development also comes mere weeks after the UP police gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad during an encounter.

Further details are awaited.

