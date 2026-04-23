‘Gangster glorification’: Punjab Congress chief writes to PM Modi, seeks ban on ‘Lawrence of Punjab’

Congress MP and Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the upcoming web series 'Lawrence of Punjab.'

The series is reportedly based on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is scheduled to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 on April 27. The issue has already drawn attention, with Punjab Police also writing to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to block public access to the series.

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In his letter, Warring raised "urgent concerns" over the project and said such content should not celebrate a person accused of several serious crimes, including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The letter also added that the show could "glorify" crime and wrongly link Punjab's identity with "gangster culture."

"The movie/series aims to glorify someone who has been involved in so many gruesome crimes, including the brutal murder of the most popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala," a part of the letter read.

Warring further warned that glorifying gangsters could have a harmful effect on young viewers. He said such shows may attract youth towards crime instead of discouraging it.

He wrote, "Moreover, glorifying crime and the gangster culture can leave a dangerous and disastrous impact on the impressionable young minds, which might well get drawn towards crime. Instead of discouraging crime and gangster culture, which we all should aspire for, the web series will glorify it. Punjab does not need any introduction."

Calling it an insult to Punjab and its values, he sought the Prime Minister's personal intervention in the matter. He wrote, "Identifying Punjab with a criminal and a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi is an insult to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat. We must nip the evil in the bud and we seek you personal intervention to ban the series from getting aired."