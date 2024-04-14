Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 15:57:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.50 -1.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 362.00 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 -1.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.90 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.75 -1.57%
Business News/ News / India/  Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims role in firing outside Salman Khan's home | Watch video of incident
BackBack

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims role in firing outside Salman Khan's home | Watch video of incident

Livemint

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims role in firing outside Salman Khan's home: ‘First and last warning…’

Premium

Anmol Bishnoi — the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — has claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home. Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the actor's residence early on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR and recovered a two-wheeler about a kilometre from the actor’ home.

“We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much," read a Facebook post attributed to Bishnoi. 

The post was attributed to Bishnoi by India Today and other publications. It is however pertinent to note that Livemint could not independently verify its authenticity. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Apr 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App