Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims role in firing outside Salman Khan's home | Watch video of incident
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims role in firing outside Salman Khan's home: ‘First and last warning…’
Anmol Bishnoi — the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — has claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home. Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the actor's residence early on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR and recovered a two-wheeler about a kilometre from the actor’ home.