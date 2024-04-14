Anmol Bishnoi — the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — has claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home. Two unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the actor's residence early on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Police have since registered an FIR and recovered a two-wheeler about a kilometre from the actor’ home.

“We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much," read a Facebook post attributed to Bishnoi.